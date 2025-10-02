China Does a India in Telecom: Pushing Out Nokia, Ericsson

China is now doing something India did in the recent years. The telecom infrastructure of any nation is critical to the national security. Looking at this, India decided that Chinese telecom gear providers such as ZTE and Huawei should be phased out of the country. The telecom gear of Chinese vendors is now being replaced, and no new orders can be placed for the equipment by the telcos.









The same is now being done by China, of course, not with the Chinese operators, but the European vendors. The two vendors which are big from the region are Nokia and Ericsson. Ericsson is a Swedish company while Nokia is a Finnish company. China's President Xi Jinping is now pushing for self reliance and thus only wants Chinese equipment, software and technology overall to be used in the networks.

A source, according to a TOI report, said, "If China is doing this for national security reasons, the question is why Europe does not reciprocate by applying the same standard." This will be a very natural step from the Europe if China decides to do this.