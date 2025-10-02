Communications Minister Asks Telcos to Address Call Drops

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The report on quality of service (QoS) offered by the telcos is published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in regular intervals as mandated.

Highlights

  • Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Communications Minister of India, has asked the telcos to address the call drops that are happening across India.
  • Indian consumers aren't just facing call drops, but also network coverage issues.
  • The rise in MNP (mobile number portability) requests paints the picture that consumers aren't really satisfied with the choice of their operator mostly.

Follow Us

communications minister asks telcos to address call

Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Communications Minister of India, has asked the telcos to address the call drops that are happening across India. Indian consumers aren't just facing call drops, but also network coverage issues. The rise in MNP (mobile number portability) requests paints the picture that consumers aren't really satisfied with the choice of their operator mostly.




According to PTI, Sekhar had a meeting with the telecom service providers, DBN (Digital Bharat Nidhi), and DoT (Department of Telecommunications) officials to talk about the issues raised by the public. The report said that the minister advised the telcos to ensure that customers get a smooth and hassle-free MNP experience.

Read More - Jio Entry-Level Family Postpaid Plan

The report on quality of service (QoS) offered by the telcos is published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in regular intervals as mandated. As per the report from TRAI, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Bharti Airtel failed on meeting some benchmarks related to the customer care centre in some telecom circles. Additionally, MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea had some service quality related issues in some circles.

Read More - ACT Broadband Plan that Offers Netflix and 200 Mbps Speed

Many of the issues which have been submitted to the DoT and the telecom minister are directly related to the telecom service providers. The government is pushing BSNL to improve network infrastructure and the TRAI has also set benchmarks for the telcos to meet. If the telcos fail to meet these benchmarks, then they are also penalised in certain cases.

Indian consumers, for long have been facing call drops and network coverage issues. Call drops were, in fact, a major issue during the initial phase of 5G rollout. The calls falling back on the 4G network from 5G (while on data), has had optimisation issues in the past. However, the telcos have addressed it to a certain extent.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi+BSNL will have mostly 4G blanket coverage I believe by 2028. Not before that. They will continue to use 4G…

BSNL Has an Edge Over Jio, Airtel, Starlink in Satcom

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel*

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on Spectrum Auction for IMT Bands

Vatsa :

I read about visiting a service center to receive QR code ? Why the hell again involve interaction with BSNL…

BSNL to Offer PAN-India eSIM Service with Tata Communications

Viswanath Reddy :

Those who uses eSIM capable phone don’t use bsnl network

BSNL to Offer PAN-India eSIM Service with Tata Communications

Faraz :

Aircel's 4.4 MHz B3 non liberalized spectrum is expiring in 9 circles which includes all 3 metros..

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on Spectrum Auction for IMT Bands

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments