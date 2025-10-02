Communications Minister Asks Telcos to Address Call Drops

Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Communications Minister of India, has asked the telcos to address the call drops that are happening across India. Indian consumers aren't just facing call drops, but also network coverage issues. The rise in MNP (mobile number portability) requests paints the picture that consumers aren't really satisfied with the choice of their operator mostly.









According to PTI, Sekhar had a meeting with the telecom service providers, DBN (Digital Bharat Nidhi), and DoT (Department of Telecommunications) officials to talk about the issues raised by the public. The report said that the minister advised the telcos to ensure that customers get a smooth and hassle-free MNP experience.

The report on quality of service (QoS) offered by the telcos is published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in regular intervals as mandated. As per the report from TRAI, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Bharti Airtel failed on meeting some benchmarks related to the customer care centre in some telecom circles. Additionally, MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea had some service quality related issues in some circles.

Many of the issues which have been submitted to the DoT and the telecom minister are directly related to the telecom service providers. The government is pushing BSNL to improve network infrastructure and the TRAI has also set benchmarks for the telcos to meet. If the telcos fail to meet these benchmarks, then they are also penalised in certain cases.

Indian consumers, for long have been facing call drops and network coverage issues. Call drops were, in fact, a major issue during the initial phase of 5G rollout. The calls falling back on the 4G network from 5G (while on data), has had optimisation issues in the past. However, the telcos have addressed it to a certain extent.