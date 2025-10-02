Jio Entry-Level Family Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 449 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 75GB of data. The secondary SIM will get 5GB of data per month. The secondary SIM will also get calling benefits.

Reliance Jio's entry-level family postpaid plan comes for Rs 449. The Rs 449 plan is available throughout India. This is a family plan, meaning it will come with multiple SIM cards. The Rs 449 plan will also come with taxes. The postpaid plans are for people who want to pay a single bill once a month for their mobile connectivity needs. Then there are family postpaid plans, with which users get multiple SIM cards, but a single bill. It is convenient for people who want to give their family SIM cards but don't want to pay separately for them.




Let's take a look at the Rs 449 plan in detail here.

Reliance Jio Rs 449 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 449 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 75GB of data. The secondary SIM will get 5GB of data per month. The secondary SIM will also get calling benefits. The calling benefits are not charged separately. The add-on SIM will be charged at Rs 150 per month. Along with it, users will get unlimited 5G too with the plan. As part of the Jio Unlimited 2025 offer, users will also get JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription at no extra cost from the company.

Reliance Jio's Rs 449 plan is also coming with the 9th Anniversary Celebration offer benefits. This includes things such as 2% extra on Jio Gold. To claim this, give a missed call on 8010000524. There's free JioAICloud storage of 50GB with the plan. Then there are other benefits such as EaseMyTrip discount of Rs 2,220 on domestic flights and 15% off on hotels, six months of Netmeds First membership, one month of JioSaavn Pro, three months of Zomato Gold, and Rs 200 off on minimum order value of Rs 1,000.

Then there's also a Rs 399 discount on select electronic products along with free JioHotstar for three months.

