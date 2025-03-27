Reliance Jio Beats China Mobile, Processes 50 Crore GB in a Single Day

Reliance Jio has beaten the record of China Mobile, a Chinese telecom giant, by processing 50 crore GB (500 million gigabytes) of data in a single day. Jio processed this humongous amounts of data on the day of ICC (International Cricket Council) Champions Trophy final, 2025. This means on March 9, 2025. The match was played between India and New Zealand. Reliance Jio is offering free 5G to the consumers with prepaid plans that bundle 2GB of daily data and more. This allows users to stream the cricket matches in the highest quality for long times across different devices.









Read More - Reliance Jio Plan with 25GB Monthly Data

Reliance Jio has achieved this first of a kind feat in India, establishing the telco's resilient 5G and 4G networks in the country as one of the best. Apart from Jio, only Airtel's offering PAN-India 5G. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is still on the nascent stages with the 5G rollout. At the end of December 2024 quarter, Jio had over 465 million wireless customers, according to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India).

Jio's subscriber base is the largest amongst all the telecom operators in India.

Read More - Jio’s Three Super Affordable Plans for Validity

Why Jio's Achievement is Starkly Different from China Mobile's

China Mobile has a billion wireless customers under its user base. In fact, the company reported that in 2024, it surpassed the figure of 550 million 5G users. Comparitively, Jio has half the amount of overall susbcribers, and approximatly 15-17% 5G users in comparison to China Mobile's total subscriber base. Despite this, Jio was able to process more data than China Mobile in a single day.

This showcases the true depth of Jio's 5G networks in the country. Reliance Jio has been investing heavily on its network infrastructure since the inception. The telco's networks are most widely available in the country when it comes to 4G and 5G. Further, as per Opensignal, Jio's 4G/5G network coverage is the best amongst all the telecom operators in the country.