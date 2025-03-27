Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Launched in India: Price and Specs

Infinix has launched a new phone called Infinix Note 50x 5G+ in India. This is a new phone from the company priced in the affordable segment. Infinix Note 50x 5G+ features the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. The device has a massive battery with a military grade build. What's even better is that this affordable smartphone will run on Android 15 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the Infinix Note 50x 5G+ in India.









Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Price in India

Infinix Note 50x 5G has launched in India in two memory variants - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,999. The phone will go on sale on April 3, 2025, with a Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards (debit and credit). It will be available in three colours - Sea Breeze Green (Vegan Leather), Enchanted Purple, and Titanium Grey.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Specifications in India

The Infinix Note 50x 5G comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate support and DTS-powered dual speakers. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC (system-on-a-chip), and will run on XOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. The device packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. There's support for multiple AI (artificial intelligence) features on the phone.

For photography and videos, there's a 50MP dual-camera setup at the rear with 12 photography modes and an 8MP selfie sensor at the front. It is capable of recording in 4K (via front and back cameras).

Infinix Note 50x 5G will go on sale via Flipkart on April 3, 2025. With the bank discount, this device will become an amazing deal for the users.