iQOO Z10 India Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed

iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone for the Indian market. This new phone is called iQOO Z10. The Z series phones from iQOO fall under the more affordable range compared to the semi-premium phones. The iQOO Z10's colour options are now available for the users. iQOO has already confirmed that the iQOO Z10 will come with a 7300mAh battery and will have a 7.88mm thickness. The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm chip. The iQOO Z10 is rumoured to be a rebranded version of Vivo Y300 Pro+. Let's take a look at the confirmed colour options of the phone.









iQOO Z10 Confirmed Colourways

iQOO Z10 will come in two colour options - Stellar Black and Glacier Silver. The black colour will reportedly come in a matte finish. The company will launch this device on April 11, 2025. It is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon. Note that the iQOO Y300 Pro+ will also go live in China on March 31. There will be at least three colour options for the China device and what's worth noting about it is that it also has a 7300mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. This is why tech enthusiasts believe that the iQOO Z10 will be a rebranded iQOO Y300 Pro+.

iQOO Z9 5G was launched in India in March last year. It launched with a price tag of Rs 19,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The iQOO Z10 is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with an OLED display with support for 1.5K resolution. It will run on Android 15 based on OriginOS 5 out of the box.

