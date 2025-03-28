Vivo Y39 5G Launched in India: Specifications and Price

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo Y39 5G comes with 6.68-inch LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Highlights

  • Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India called Vivo Y39 5G.
  • This is a new affordable/semi-affordable smartphone from the company.
  • It pack a Qualcomm Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Follow Us

vivo y39 5g launched in india specifications

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India called Vivo Y39 5G. This is a new affordable/semi-affordable smartphone from the company. It pack a Qualcomm Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage. The device has a large display and comes with support for several AI (artificial intelligence) features. The smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The device will come with two years of Android OS (operating system) and three years of security updates. Vivo Y39 5G will soon be available in India, so let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo Y39 5G Price in India

Vivo Y39 5G will come in two different prices in India:

  • Rs 16,999 - 8GB+128GB
  • Rs 18,999 - 8GB+256GB

The device will come in two different colours - Ocean Blue and Lotus Purple. Customers will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,500 on the device. It will go on sale starting April 6, 2025. You can get the phone from - Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-Store.

Read More - Apple WWDC 2025 Dates Announced: Details Here

Vivo Y39 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y39 5G comes with 6.68-inch LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The RAM can be expanded by another 8GB through virtual RAM. Vivo's new phone supports AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase and more such as Circle to Search and Gemini Voice Assistant.

Vivo Y39 5G has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony HD camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. It has an 8MP front sensor for video calls and selfies. The Vivo Y39 5G comes with a 6500mAh battery with support 44W fast-charging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sahil Shah :

Just went today to BSNL office to purchase a sim. Same old attitude. There were 3 aunties and 1 uncle.…

BSNL Makes an Effort, Loses Customers Anyway

Jio user :

Airtel is always costly when compared to other operators.... Service is also good in accordance with price they charge....

Airtel IPTV Launches in 2,000 Cities: Plans Start at Rs…

Jio user :

U said correctly.... I accept the statement given by GS..007.... Airtel beats jio in coverage both in rural and urban…

Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 5,985 Crores Towards High-Cost Spectrum Liabilities

Viren :

Airtel is Chortel....They will get everything from government but never ever pass on to its customers....

Airtel Urges Govt to Reconsider License Fee on Wireline Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

3Lakhs is dream. 2L is reality check. Later is absolutely possible.

BSNL Makes an Effort, Loses Customers Anyway

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments