Vivo Y39 5G Launched in India: Specifications and Price

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India called Vivo Y39 5G. This is a new affordable/semi-affordable smartphone from the company. It pack a Qualcomm Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage. The device has a large display and comes with support for several AI (artificial intelligence) features. The smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The device will come with two years of Android OS (operating system) and three years of security updates. Vivo Y39 5G will soon be available in India, so let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Read More - Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo Y39 5G Price in India

Vivo Y39 5G will come in two different prices in India:

Rs 16,999 - 8GB+128GB

Rs 18,999 - 8GB+256GB

The device will come in two different colours - Ocean Blue and Lotus Purple. Customers will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,500 on the device. It will go on sale starting April 6, 2025. You can get the phone from - Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-Store.

Read More - Apple WWDC 2025 Dates Announced: Details Here

Vivo Y39 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y39 5G comes with 6.68-inch LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The RAM can be expanded by another 8GB through virtual RAM. Vivo's new phone supports AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase and more such as Circle to Search and Gemini Voice Assistant.

Vivo Y39 5G has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony HD camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. It has an 8MP front sensor for video calls and selfies. The Vivo Y39 5G comes with a 6500mAh battery with support 44W fast-charging.