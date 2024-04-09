Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Birbhum District of West Bengal Under REP



Indian telecommunications company Airtel has been expanding its coverage in the rural regions of West Bengal. As part of this endeavour, Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Birbhum district of West Bengal to densify its network. Airtel stated in an official release on Tuesday that the Birbhum district network enhancement project was undertaken across 2205 villages, covering a population of 29.46 lakh in rural areas.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in South 24 Parganas District of West Bengal









Network Expansion in Birbhum District

With the deployment of new sites, Airtel mentioned that customers in the tehsils of Bolpur Sriniketan, Nalhati - I, Suri - I, Rampurhat- I, Sainthia, and Nanoor under Birbhum districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural areas of Birbhum.

This follows earlier network footprint expansions in South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, as well as Bankura Districts of West Bengal, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman Districts of West Bengal

Airtel's Nationwide Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel plans to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. With this initiative, Airtel has augmented its network coverage across 37,661 villages, covering the entire state of West Bengal.

Airtel said the rural enhancement project covers West Bengal, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, Hugli, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Koch Bihar, Maldah, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya, South Twenty Four Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Buldhana District of Maharashtra Under REP

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the company mentioned.