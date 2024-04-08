Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Buldhana District of Maharashtra Under REP

Reported by Srikapardhi

The Buldhana network enhancement project was undertaken across 815 villages, covering a population base of 20 lakh, Airtel said on Monday.

Bharti Airtel has been expanding its network footprint across many districts of Maharashtra. In its latest move, Airtel has deployed additional sites in Buldhana district to densify its network. The Buldhana network enhancement project was undertaken across 815 villages, covering a population base of 20 lakh, Airtel announced on Monday.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Jalgaon District of Maharashtra




Network Densification in Buldhana

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Chikhli, Mehkar, Nandura, Deolgaon Raja, Jalgaon (Jamod), Sindkhed Raja, and Sangrampur under the Buldhana district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity, ensuring a reliable mobile network in rural Buldhana.

This initiative follows earlier network footprint expansions in Jalgaon, Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Nashik, and Solapur districts of Maharashtra, as previously reported by TelecomTalk.

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel plans to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. With this initiative, Airtel will augment its network coverage across 5,000 villages, covering the entire state of Maharashtra, the company said.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna Districts of Maharashtra

Airtel Network in Maharashtra

The rural enhancement project covers nine districts of Maharashtra, including Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldana, according to Airtel.

Airtel has also enhanced its fiber presence and capacity in the state to support the growing demand for high-speed data services in the region.

