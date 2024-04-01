REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Jalgaon District of Maharashtra



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of additional sites in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra to densify its network. The Jalgaon network enhancement project was undertaken across 1400 villages covering a 26 lakh population base, Airtel announced on Monday. This initiative follows earlier network footprint expansions in Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Nashik, and Solapur districts of Maharashtra, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Network Densification in Jalgaon

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Chalisgaon, Jamner, Pachora, Parola, Chopda, Dharangaon, Erandol, Muktainagar, Bhadgaon, Yawal, and Bhusawal under the Jalgaon district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion aims to enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural Jalgaon.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel plans to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. As part of this initiative, in Maharashtra alone, the company will extend its network coverage to 5,000 villages, encompassing the entire state.

To expand coverage in rural villages in Maharashtra, the Rural Enhancement Project targets nine districts, including Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldana.

Airtel Network in Maharashtra

Airtel also revealed that it has bolstered its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities to enhance network capacity and extend services deeper into rural and unconnected areas.

According to Airtel, the network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.