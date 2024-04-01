Telcos Don’t Like the Idea of VNO Partnering with Multiple Operators

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Jio believes that there's no need to change the existing rules and VNOs should be restricted to access services only from one operator at a time. VNOs are companies that do not own any spectrum or infrastructure. They simply lease the network capacity from the telcos and resell it to customers.

Highlights

  • The Indian telecom operators don't want the existing rules to change with regard to how many operator partners a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) can have at a time.
  • TRAI floated a consultation paper seeking views on whether VNOs should be allowed to access service from more than one NSO.
  • Airtel said that the regulator itself has debated and given reasons for not supporting the multi-parenting regime for the VNOs

Follow Us

telcos dont like the idea of vno

The Indian telecom operators don't want the existing rules to change with regard to how many operator partners a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) can have at a time. A few weeks earlier, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) floated a consultation paper seeking views on whether VNOs should be allowed to access service from more than one NSO (Network Service Operator). Here, an NSO would be a company like Airtel or Jio.




In response to the consultation paper, all the private telcos in India have opposed the move. Jio said that all the main telecom operators in India are providing both wireless and wireline services to customers and if VNOs were allowed to take service from several providers, it could lead to favouritism and create an unnecessary competitive environment. Besides that, Jio believes there can be technical and monitoring-related issues.

Read More - TRAI Seeks Comments on Allowing VNOs to Partner with Multiple Telcos

Thus, Jio believes that there's no need to change the existing rules and VNOs should be restricted to access services only from one operator at a time. VNOs are companies that do not own any spectrum or infrastructure. They simply lease the network capacity from the telcos and resell it to customers. At present, for a particular licensed service area (LSA), VNOs are allowed to access services only from one telecom operator. It is the request of the VNOs to allow them to partner with multiple operators in the same area.

Airtel said that the regulator itself has debated and given reasons for not supporting the multi-parenting regime for the VNOs, and thus, the telco doesn't believe it should be introduced or allowed at this point.

Read More - TRAI Fixing DND App Bugs, Should be Done by March

Vi on the other hand said that since TRAI has not given any implications of such change and its effect on the competition, VNOs should not be allowed to partner with multiple telcos to offer services in the same region or area.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

biswadeepmondal :

JioAir Fiber is working very well in KPA & HLR. Sadly they don't have any data only plan.

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments