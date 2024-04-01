REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Kannur and Kasaragod Districts of Kerala

The network enhancement project was undertaken across 31 towns and 218 villages, covering a population base of 11.7 lakh.

Highlights

  • Improved voice and data connectivity for 11.7 lakh population base.
  • Expansion project covers 31 towns and 218 villages.
  • Airtel targets 60,000 villages nationwide under its Rural Enhancement Project.

Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in Kannur and Kasaragod districts to densify its network. The network enhancement project was undertaken across 31 towns and 218 villages, covering a population base of 11.7 lakh. Airtel announced on Monday that the additional sites will further augment the customer experience in this region, providing improved voice and data connectivity.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Rewa and Satna Districts of Madhya Pradesh




Network Enhancement in Kerala

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Iritty, Kannur, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Payyanur, Hosdurg, Kasaragod, Manjeshwaram, and Vellarikundu under Kannur and Kasaragod districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity for customers in rural and smaller towns in Kannur and Kasaragod.

Airtel's Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel is aiming to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024 under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). The project covers all 14 districts of Kerala, with the goal of increasing network capacity and extending services deeper into rural and unconnected areas.

Focus on Kerala Market

Airtel highlighted Kerala as one of the big focus markets for the company, stating that with this initiative, the telco will be augmenting its network coverage across 1600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state.

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Kollam District of Kerala

Airtel said with this expansion, all popular tourist destinations ranging from hill stations to beaches across the state will experience an enhanced network footprint. Hill Stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are now equipped with better network coverage, making Airtel available even in remote locations.

