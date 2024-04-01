India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Ookla has just released a report highlighting how different countries are doing with respect to offering 5G networks. While it has only been a short while since India saw the release of 5G networks, according to the data published by Ookla, India ranks 14th globally in offering the fastest median 5G download speeds to customers.









Jio and Airtel were the first telcos in the country to release 5G in Oct 2022. While Jio claims it has reached everywhere with 5G in India, Airtel's goal was to complete the coverage before March 31, 2024. There's no denying that the telcos still have to deploy a denser infrastructure to completely cover the country with 5G networks. However, in the speed department, India seems to be doing great.

Read More - Global Telecom Capex Declined in 2023 as 5G Rollout Slowed Down: Report

5G Median Download Speed in India

As per the latest data published by Ookla, the median 5G download speed in India is 301.86 Mbps. It is 18 times higher than the median 4G speeds. Further, India's country-wide 5G availability showed a 23.9% point increase within a year, improving from 28.1% in Q1 to 52% in Q4 2023.

When it came to video experience, the 5G networks in India delivered a superior experience compared to the existing 4G-LTE. Jio and Airtel's 5G networks have improved video start times and reduced buffering.

Read More - Jio AirFiber 50 Days Free Offer Explained

Jio's 5G Experience Marginally Better than Airtel's 5G

Reliance Jio's 5G experience was marginally better than what Airtel's 5G has been providing users. In the video start times, 5G network of Jio took 1.14 seconds while Airtel's was marginally higher at 1.29 seconds. For mobile gaming, the median latency delivered by Jio was 77ms while for Airtel it was 92ms.

5G Net Promoter Scores saw Jio's score going up by 41.2 points while Airtel's score went up by 27.6 points.