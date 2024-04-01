Stc Completes Long-Haul 800G Live Network Trial

Reported by Srikapardhi

Highlights

  • STC Group and Huawei complete MENA's first 800G per channel trial.
  • Successful transmission over 1,000 km validates readiness for scaled deployment.
  • Enhanced data throughput, longer distances, and reduced power consumption achieved.

Stc Completes Long-Haul 800G Live Network Trial
Saudi Arabia's STC Group has partnered with Huawei to complete the MENA region's first-ever long-haul 800G per channel trial in a live optical network. The successful live network trial, with a connection over 1,000 km from Riyadh to Makkah, proves the 800G solution is ready for scaled deployment across Saudi Arabia, STC Group said in an official release.

Also Read: Stc Group Announces Largest-Ever Expansion of 5G Network in Saudi Arabia




Advantages of 800G Technology

As a result of this trial, STC Group said its networks can now transport more data throughput for every wavelength deployed and extend across longer distances without generation, reducing power and transport costs, and supporting efficiency standards across STC Group's infrastructure.

"The high-performance 800G per channel optical module, empowered by a built-in high baud bandwidth modulator and super 16QAM modulation with a Channel-Matched Shaping (CMS) 2.0 algorithm, established a connection over 1,000 kilometres in a live Colorless-Directionless-Contentionless (CDC) network, proving the STC systems can monitor and sustain complex link environments in real-time, optimizing network transmission performance," the company said.

Also Read: Stc Group Demos Highest 5G Data Uplink Speed

Capacity Increase

The 800G channel trial project is part of STC's efforts to maximise fiber capacity and optical network efficiency, making it possible to deliver up to 64 Tbps single fiber capacity to meet increasing bandwidth demand from users. Additionally, this will reduce the per-bit power consumption by more than 50 percent compared with 100G channels.

