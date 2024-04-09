GoNetspeed completes fiber optic network in Rockland, Maine.



GoNetspeed, a fiber internet service provider in the US, announced the completion of its fiber optic network in Rockland, Maine. This brings symmetrical upload and download speeds to over 3,100 homes and businesses in the community, significantly enhancing online access and performance, GoNetspeed said in an official release.

Fiber Internet Expansion in Rockland

GoNetspeed said, "As a partner to many Rockland families, we are able to equip modern homes with internet service designed intentionally to improve life online. We are proud to now serve Rockland and look forward to seeing the community flourish even more with access to 100 percent fiber internet."









Bridging the Digital Divide

The company said with access to 100 percent fiber internet through GoNetspeed's USD 2.1 million investment in Rockland, residents and businesses can now enjoy faster speeds and better reliability, bridging the digital divide.

GoNetspeed's fiber optic network expansion is part of a broader initiative to bring high-speed internet to underserved areas across Maine. With access to symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 Gbps, customers can expect improved connectivity and productivity.

GoNetspeed said it is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed, 100 percent fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Camden, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Lisbon, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Scarborough, Thomaston, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service, with many more communities throughout the state on their way to having access to the company's fiber internet.

Accelerated Fiber Construction

GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine, the company said while noting that through its 100 percent fiber internet, customers have access to speeds up to 2 Gbps.

Throughout March, GoNetspeed has accelerated its fiber construction in Thomaston, Maine, Portland, Old Saybrook, Hallowell, Manchester, East Hartford, and in the City of South Portland, enabling customers in the region with access to 100 percent fiber internet.