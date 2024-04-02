REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in South 24 Parganas District of West Bengal

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The South Twenty-Four Parganas district network enhancement project was undertaken across 2,908 villages covering a population of 63.3 lakh, Airtel announced on Tuesday.

Highlights

  • Airtel deploys additional sites in South 24 Parganas district for network densification.
  • Fiber presence expanded to deepen network capacity in rural and unconnected areas.
  • Rural Enhancement Project aims to enhance connectivity in 60,000 villages by 2024.

REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in South 24 Parganas District of West Bengal
Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the South Twenty-Four Parganas district of West Bengal to densify its network. The South Twenty-Four Parganas district network enhancement project was undertaken across 2,908 villages covering a population of 63.3 lakh, Airtel announced on Tuesday. This follows earlier network footprint expansions in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, as well as Bankura Districts of West Bengal, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman Districts of West Bengal




Network Densification in South 24 Parganas

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Patharpratima, Basanti, Kakdwip, Sagar, Magrahat – II, Mathurapur - II, Baruipur, and Gosaba under South Twenty-Four Parganas districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural areas of South Twenty-Four Parganas.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel plans to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. As part of this initiative, in West Bengal alone, the company has already augmented its network coverage across 37,661 villages covering the entire state, Airtel said.

Airtel Coverage Across West Bengal

According to Airtel, to expand coverage in rural villages, the Rural Enhancement Project (REP) covers West Bengal, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, Hugli, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Koch Bihar, Maldah, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya, South Twenty Four Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Jalgaon District of Maharashtra

Airtel said it has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities to step up network capacity and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas. Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the company said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

