Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and Vi in Jan 2024

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the two leading Indian telecom operators, continued eating up the market share of their competition. Jio's overall subscriber base grew by the largest number followed by Airtel. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost wireless users and saw a decline in market share. Jio's subscriber market share expanded while Airtel's remained constant as the previous month.









Even when it came to the active subscribers, Jio and Airtel were the only ones that saw an increase. Vi and BSNL lost VLR subscribers too. The data has been published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its performance indicator report for January 2024. Let's take a look at the data.

Wireless Subscriber Addition: Jio and Airtel Continue to be the Only Ones to Add Users

In January 2024, Jio's overall wireless subscriber base grew by 4.17 million users while Airtel's grew by 0.75 million users. BSNL and Vodafone Idea lost 1.18 million and 1.52 million users, respectively.

The wireless subscriber market share of Jio grew from 39.69% in December 2023 to 39.79%. Airtel's market share remained constant at 32.95%. Vi's market share fell from 19.25% to 19.09% MoM (Month over Month). BSNL's market share declined from 7.94% to 7.82%.

Let's take a look at the number of active users or VLR users.

Active or VLR Subscribers for Indian Telcos in January 2024

Airtel's VLR or active user base grew by the largest number. According to TRAI data, Bharti Airtel's active user base grew by 3.55 milion to 381.09 million. Airtel's overall wireless user base stood at 382.48 million at the end of January 2024.

Jio's active user base expanded by 1.1 million to 425.61 million. The overall wireless user base of Jio stood at 463.99 million at the end of Jan 2024.

Vodafone Idea's and BSNL's active user base went down by 1.72 million and 0.22 million to 194.96 million and 48.42 million. Vi's overall wireless user base stood at 221.53 million and BSNL's stood at 90.77 million, at the end of January 2024.