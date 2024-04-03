REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Vadodara District of Gujarat



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Vadodara district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Vadodara was undertaken across 320 villages, covering a population base of 4.25 lakh, Airtel announced on Wednesday. This follows earlier network footprint expansions in the Surat, Bharuch, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Botad, and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Surat District of Gujarat









Network Densification in Vadodara

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Vadodara, Savli, Padra, Vaghodia, and Karjan under the Vadodara district will directly benefit from this network expansion. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural parts of Vadodara. Airtel has invested additional CAPEX to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel will augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Under this initiative, Airtel will augment its network coverage across 7,000 villages covering the entire state of Gujarat.

Airtel Coverage Across Gujarat

The rural expansion project covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh population across these districts, Airtel said.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in South 24 Parganas District of West Bengal

Airtel also added fresh fiber capacity to support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in the region. Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the company said.