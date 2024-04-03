MTS Buys SIM Cards With Homegrown OS From NovaCard

NovaCard, a major smart card manufacturer in Russia and CIS, supplies these SIM cards to MTS.

Highlights

  • MTS becomes the first telecom operator to adopt SIM cards with the domestic SIMART MI operating system.
  • The SIMART MI operating system, developed domestically, is listed in the unified register of Russian programs for electronic computers and databases.
  • Collaboration between MTS and NovaCard involves thorough testing and implementation of SIM cards with the new operating system.

The Russian operator MTS has started purchasing SIM cards manufactured by the local producer NovaCard. These SIM cards are powered by the domestic SIMART MI operating system, which increases protection against bookmarks, malicious code, and other vulnerabilities, MTS said last week.

Also Read: MTS Russia Deploys Mobile Network in Antarctica




Local Development and Testing

The operating system, in which MTS participated in testing, supports international and domestic subscriber authentication algorithms in mobile communication networks. NovaCard, the largest manufacturer of smart cards in Russia and the CIS, is the main supplier of SIM cards for MTS, according to the official release cited by local media.

MTS noted that the SIMART MI operating system for SIM cards is a completely local development carried out on the territory of the country by domestic engineers, and the operating system is included in the unified register of Russian programs for electronic computers and databases.

Successful Implementation and Usage

"Using a domestic OS in SIM cards is one of the first steps in import substitution of critical network components. In cooperation with NovaCard, we actively participated in testing samples of SIM cards with new software," said MTS.

Also Read: MTS Completes Mobile Network Modernisation in Moscow Metro

"For the first time, NovaCard's efforts, with the support and interest in such a product from MTS, developed an operating system for SIM cards, on the basis of which the electrical profile of the SIM card of the country's leading mobile operator was prepared and qualified. The cards have been thoroughly checked by specialists from both companies and are already being successfully used by subscribers," commented NovaCard.

Additionally, MTS and NovaCard also use their own domestic software to prepare data and generate key material for SIM cards.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective.

Expert Opinion

