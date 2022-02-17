Airtel, Jio, Vi Prepaid Plans That Cost Less Than Rs 200

The telecom service providers Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio have an interesting mix of prepaid plans offering various benefits to their subscribers. Prepaid plans below Rs 200 are targeted at the users who do not expect much in terms of data, validity and additional benefits. Most of the plans come with 1GB to 1.5GB data benefits. Here are the prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi below Rs 200.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Below Rs 200

Airtel has three prepaid plans below Rs 200 price point – at Rs 179, Rs 155 and Rs 99. Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 179 is a monthly recharge option, offering 2GB of data, unlimited calls and 300 SMS for a period of 28 days. As additional benefits, subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime, free hello tunes and free Wync Music.

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 155 offers 1GB of data in total, besides 300 SMS and unlimited calls. The validity of the plan is only 24 days. It comes with the same additional benefits as Airtel Rs 179 plan. Airtel’s Rs 99 plan is a smart recharge option with 200MB of data for 28 days. The calls are not free and are charged at Rs 1 paise/sec. SMS too is charged at Rs 1 for local text messages and Rs 1.50 for STD messages.

Jio Prepaid Plans Below Rs 200

Jio prepaid plans below Rs 200 denominations are 1GB/day and 1.5GB/day plans. There are two 1GB/day packs, one at Rs 179 and another at Rs 149. Jio prepaid plan at Rs 149 offers 1GB/day (20GB total data), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, all for 20 days. Jio Rs 179 prepaid plan offers similar benefits as that of Rs 149 plan, except that the validity is for 24 days. Also, the total data limit is 24GB.

Under 1.5GB/day pack, Jio offers a prepaid plan at Rs 119, offering the benefits for 14 days. The plan comes with unlimited calls, 300 SMS and 1.5GB/day data (21GB total data).

Jio subscribers can access Jio’s suite of applications – Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud with the plans.

Vi Prepaid Plans Below Rs 200

Vodafone Idea subscribers have a couple of prepaid plans under the Rs 200 range. Vi prepaid plan at Rs 155 offers unlimited calls, 300 SMS and 1GB data for 24 days. There is Vi prepaid plan at Rs 149, offering 1GB of data and unlimited voice calls for 21 days. Interestingly, the plan provides no SMS benefit. Vi prepaid plan at Rs 199 is another offering under Rs 200. It provides 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls for 18 days. Lastly, Vi offers a plan at Rs 179 for customers seeking monthly plans below Rs 200. It offers unlimited calls, 2GB of data and 300 SMS for 28 days. Unlike all other plans, Vi Rs 179 plan provides access to Vi Movies and TV as an additional benefit.