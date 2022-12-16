MacBook Air 15.5-inch to be a Reality Soon

The Cupertino-based tech giant has not yet officially announced the development of a new MacBook device, but Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young claims that production of the panels for the upcoming MacBook Air model will begin in the first quarter of 2023, with a spring release date being a possibility. The rumoured device will reportedly have a 15.5-inch display and launch as the biggest MacBook Air to date. The information about the alleged laptop has previously appeared online.

New 15.5-Inch MacBook Air

Apple is reportedly preparing a new 15-inch MacBook Air model, according to a report by 9to5Mac citing DSCC analyst Ross Young. According to the expert, production of the laptop's panel will begin in the first quarter of next year. The report also states that it might become official in the spring of 2023. According to reports, the larger MacBook Air has a 15.5-inch display. While, the laptop's display was earlier said to be 15.2 inches in size.

The 15-inch MacBook will have two CPU options, an M2 chipset with a 35W adapter and an M2 Pro chipset with a 67W adapter, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It will begin mass production the following year and be unveiled in the second quarter of 2023, claims Kuo. According to Kuo, the forthcoming laptop will not be called a MacBook Air. Additionally, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier claimed that Apple was developing a larger 15-inch MacBook Air that will be released alongside a larger 10-inch iPad as early as next spring. The model currently under development is rumoured to be a newer model of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air.

MacBook Air/Pro (2022) Details

To recall, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air was unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2022 in June. It offers up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of storage and is driven by the company's M2 processor. The starting price in India for a 13-inch MacBook Air (2022) is Rs 1,19,900.