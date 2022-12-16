MacBook Air 15.5-inch to be a Reality Soon

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Apple is reportedly preparing a new 15-inch MacBook Air model, according to a report by 9to5Mac citing DSCC analyst Ross Young. According to the expert, production of the laptop's panel will begin in the first quarter of next year.

Highlights

  • According to reports, the larger MacBook Air has a 15.5-inch display.
  • The 15-inch MacBook will have two CPU options.
  • The model currently under development is rumoured to be a newer model of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air.

Follow Us

MacBook Air

The Cupertino-based tech giant has not yet officially announced the development of a new MacBook device, but Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young claims that production of the panels for the upcoming MacBook Air model will begin in the first quarter of 2023, with a spring release date being a possibility. The rumoured device will reportedly have a 15.5-inch display and launch as the biggest MacBook Air to date. The information about the alleged laptop has previously appeared online.

New 15.5-Inch MacBook Air

Apple is reportedly preparing a new 15-inch MacBook Air model, according to a report by 9to5Mac citing DSCC analyst Ross Young. According to the expert, production of the laptop's panel will begin in the first quarter of next year. The report also states that it might become official in the spring of 2023. According to reports, the larger MacBook Air has a 15.5-inch display. While, the laptop's display was earlier said to be 15.2 inches in size.

The 15-inch MacBook will have two CPU options, an M2 chipset with a 35W adapter and an M2 Pro chipset with a 67W adapter, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It will begin mass production the following year and be unveiled in the second quarter of 2023, claims Kuo. According to Kuo, the forthcoming laptop will not be called a MacBook Air. Additionally, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier claimed that Apple was developing a larger 15-inch MacBook Air that will be released alongside a larger 10-inch iPad as early as next spring. The model currently under development is rumoured to be a newer model of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air.

MacBook Air/Pro (2022) Details

To recall, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air was unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2022 in June. It offers up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of storage and is driven by the company's M2 processor. The starting price in India for a 13-inch MacBook Air (2022) is Rs 1,19,900.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments