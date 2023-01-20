January OTT Updates: 7 Web Shows Premiering for a Fun Week

When we search via our phones for entertainment, the OTT platforms consistently manage to offer us answers. The digital platforms have flooded themselves with several fresh releases, heralding the start of yet another captivating week. This week in January, several web series are debuting on OTT, including two intriguing Indian series, a fantasy drama, a sitcom, and many others. So to combat your laziness, make sure to check them.

Continue reading for a list of web series debuting this week on OTT services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and more.

Jhansi S2

Anjali-starring online series Jhansi is back with a new season of entertaining action. The online series also stars Anjali, Chandini Chowdary, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Kalyan Master, and others. Six episodes make up the season, which Thiru Krishnamoorthy helms.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 19 January 2023

ATM

The plot of ATM follows four young men from the slums of Hyderabad as they attempt to heist an ATM, which quickly devolves into a game of survival. The four men attempt to escape a difficult circumstance while additional undesirable parties become involved. Subbaraju, Krishna Burugula, VJ Sunny, Prudhvi Raj, Divi Vadthya, and other prominent actors play major roles in this web serial. Chandra Mohan is the series' director for the web.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 20 January 2023

Also Read: Four OTT Debuts in 2023 That We Are Excited About

The Bureau of Magical Things S2

The Bureau of Magical Things, an Australian fantasy web series created by Jonathan M. Shiff, features Elizabeth Cullen, Kimie Tsukakoshi, and other notable actors in pivotal parts. A time comes when they must band together to battle evil when the harmony between the magical and human worlds is disturbed. Unknown truths that could save humans, elves, and other magical species are unearthed when the worlds are brought back together.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 January 2023

That ’90s Show

The planned American historical sitcom That '90s Show, starring Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee, and others, is set in the summer of 1995. The programme's protagonist, Leia Forman, spends the summer visiting her grandparents. The story's central conflict revolves around how she connects with other kids in Wisconsin.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 January 2023

Women at War

Women at War, a planned historical web series with Audrey Fleurot, Julie de Bona, Camille Lou, and other notable actors in pivotal parts, is being directed by Alexandre Laurent. Women at War, which is set in 1914 France, shows how four women deal with the effects of war at home as the men fight the German army on the front lines.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 January 2023

Also Read: Telugu Movies Coming to OTT in 2023

Shanty Town

A group of courtesans tries to escape the evil kingpin's hands. But their hopes for freedom are dashed when political corruption and family ties prevent them from receiving their rights. Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and other actors appear in the Dimeji Ajibola-directed play Shanty Town.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January 2023

Fauda S4

Based on their actual experiences in the Israel Defense Forces, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff created the Israeli action-thriller series Fauda. The show chronicles the missions of Doron Kavillio's team, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit. In the fourth season, Doron and his previous team travel abroad to complete a task where new adversaries provide a fresh challenge.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January 2023