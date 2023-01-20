ODialer is Here to Help OnePlus, OPPO and Realme Users to Record Calls

OPPO has brought a new application to the Google Play Store called ODialer. This new app is meant to replace the Google Phone app that's pre-installed in the OPPO, OnePlus and Realme phones. One major disadvantage of the Google Phone app is that you can't record calls without letting the other party know you are doing it. But with the ODialer app, you don't need to worry about that. ODialer has recently been added to the Google Play Store and has just over 5000+ downloads with a rating of 3.9 (51 reviews at the time of writing).

ODialer App Features

With the ODialer app, you can record calls without alerting the other party on the call that you are doing it. The app will allow you to view recent calls, record your calls (automatically or manually), quickly make a phone call with speed dial, and manage your contacts in one place. To run the app, you need a smartphone with Android 12 or above. The app has been published by ColorOS and will be available under its portfolio of apps alongside OPPO Clone Phone, Game Space and more.

The app has a very clear UI (user interface) and is very easy to understand. It is more like a basic stock voice calling app and can support both dark and light modes. The ODialer is the solution that OPPO has brought for its customers who were tired of using third-party apps on their Android devices for recording voice calls.

Since the app is fairly new, it would take a little time for us to understand how well the users receive it. For now, I have tried it once, and it was super easy to navigate through and call recordings also happen very smoothly. Obviously, other Android smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi and more should also be able to run this app.