Airtel Launches 5G Plus in Puri

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has reached 48 cities in India with its 5G networks. The latest city to enter the portfolio of Airtel's 5G cities is Puri in the state of Odisha. This means that now four cities of Odisha have 5G - Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela. Airtel customers in all these four cities would be able to consume 5G services at no additional cost. Note that it is the 4G customers of the telco that can get 5G at no additional cost. Check out the 5G covered areas in Puri.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Puri

Airtel's 5G Plus is now available in these areas of Puri - Bali Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Near Temple, Mangala Lane, Sea Beach, Gundicha Temple, Kumbharpada, Penthakata, Nilachakra Nagar, and Chakratirtha Road.

Airtel is working to bring 5G to more areas of the city in the near future. The telco is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) which means that it should be supported by most of the 5G smartphones in the market.

Soumendra Sahu, COO – Odisha, Bharti Airtel, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Puri. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Airtel users who are on the 4G networks of the telco should have a 5G enabled phone to be able to use 5G. To check whether you have 5G available in your area and whether your device supports 5G or not, you can take help of the Airtel Thanks mobile app that is available for both the iOS and Android devices.