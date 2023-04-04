OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has launched in India. It is arguably going to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus in 2023 for the Indian market. Most of the specifications of the device were already confirmed by the company, and today, the price has also been announced. The launch took place via a virtual event called "Larger than Life". It looks like a powerful device as it supports fast charging, 5G, multi-tasking, and has a great display and a decent design. Also, for the first time, OnePlus used a 108MP sensor on its smartphone. Let's take a look at its price and then the specifications.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G have arrived in India in two different price variants - 8GB+128GB = 19,999 and 12GB + 256GB = 21,999. ICICI Bank card users can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on credit card full swipe and credit & debit card EMI on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on purchase on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and retail partner stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Game Focus mode to allow you to have an uninterrupted gaming experience. The device will run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a 200% ultra-volume mode with dual-stereo speakers. The internal storage can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card.

There's also a 3.5mm audio jack for users who want to use wired earphones. The device is slated to receive 2 years of major Android OS updates and three years of security updates. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor with two 2MP macro and depth sensors. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.