In a significant stride towards the development and connectivity of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for various projects in Mana, Uttarakhand. During the event, he emphasized the importance of preserving heritage and fostering development, stating that these are the pillars of a prosperous India in the 21st century.

Launch of 2,00,000th 5G Site and Fibre Connectivity in Uttarakhand

As part of the government's commitment to driving development, Union Minister for Communications, Railways, and Electronics and IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, launched the 2,00,000th 5G site at Gangotri and dedicated fibre connectivity at Chardham to the nation in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The ceremony witnessed the participation of several senior officials from the Central and State Government, both in person and virtually.

Prime Minister Modi's Vision: 5G Rollout in India

The ambitious 5G services were launched by the Prime Minister on October 1, 2022, and within a short span of eight months, a remarkable 2,00,000 sites have been installed, covering 700 districts across the country. According to the statement, the 5G network has been successfully rolled out in all 28 states and 8 Union Territories, making it one of the fastest 5G rollouts in the world. Bharti Airtel was the first to launch 5G services in India.

Chardhams Covered with 5G Mobile Coverage

One of the noteworthy achievements of this initiative is the extension of 5G mobile coverage to the revered Chardham sites, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamnotri. Chardhams (Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamnotri), nestled high up in the Himalayas, are now covered with 5G Mobile coverage. Most of the Towers in the Chardham yatra route also have now been connected, ensuring seamless connectivity for pilgrims. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations.

Improved Connectivity for Pilgrims and Public

This enhanced connectivity, supported by fibre connectivity infrastructure, will enable high-speed internet access and improve voice and video call quality for visitors, even in areas with high footfall.

India's Remarkable Achievements

Speaking at the event, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw applauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and highlighted the Telecom Kranti (Telecom Revolution) taking place in India. He expressed pride in the commissioning of the 2,00,000th 5G site in Gangotri, a remarkable achievement for the CharDham region. He further emphasized India's progress in 6G technology development, with over 100 patents already filed in this field.

USA has shown interest in Indian 4G/5G Technology Stack

Shri Vaishnaw also acknowledged the interest shown by developed countries like the USA in India's 4G/5G technology stack. He extended gratitude to the Uttarakhand Government for their support and prompt clearances, which facilitated the rapid establishment of telecom services in the state.

A Digital Transformation Milestone

According to the statement, the event underscored the government's commitment to providing world-class connectivity to every village and individual across the country. The seamless integration of 5G technology and fibre connectivity in Uttarakhand marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation and development of the region. With improved connectivity, Uttarakhand is set to enter a new era of progress, aligning with the vision of Antyodaya (uplifting the last person).

The government's relentless efforts towards achieving comprehensive connectivity reflect its determination to bridge the digital divide and ensure a connected future for all citizens of India.