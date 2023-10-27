Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline for Rs 1099 Only

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom company in India is offering its customers a DTH (Direct-to-Home), OTT (over-the-top), fiber and a landline connection for just Rs 1099. All of these services are combined for the users under the Airtel Black offering from Airtel. Airtel Black is a bundled or aggregated service from Airtel that is meant to ease the life of consumers. Bundling isn't done to make the services more affordable but to make them more convenient for the customer. Now instead of paying separate bills for different services, the customer can directly pay a single amount for all the services. There are also plans under Airtel Black that come with a postpaid mobile connection. You can check that out as well. For now, we will shift our focus to the Rs 1099 plan. This plan offers almost everything a consumer needs if he/she already has a prepaid mobile connection.









Airtel Black Rs 1099 Plan Explained: Why is it a Great Value?

Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan comes with a 200 Mbps broadband plan. It offers 3.3TB of monthly data and a DTH connection which comes with up to Rs 350 worth of TV channels for free. The OTT apps included with it are Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play. You can pay Rs 3300 as advance and you will get the hardware and the installation for free. The advance amount will be settled against your future bills.

The benefit of Airtel Black is that customers get a dedicated relationship team to resolve their queries. Further, you can always create your own modified version of the Airtel Black plan. You can decide the kind of benefits and services you need to be bundled with your plan. The best thing about it is that all of the services come under a single bill.