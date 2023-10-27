Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline for Rs 1099 Only

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan comes with a 200 Mbps broadband plan. It offers 3.3TB of monthly data and a DTH connection which comes with up to Rs 350 worth of TV channels for free. The OTT apps included with it are Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel is offering its customers a DTH (Direct-to-Home), OTT (over-the-top), fiber and a landline connection for just Rs 1099.
  • All of these services are combined for the users under the Airtel Black offering from Airtel.
  • Airtel Black is a bundled or aggregated service from Airtel that is meant to ease the life of consumers.

Follow Us

airtel is offering dth ott fiber landline

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom company in India is offering its customers a DTH (Direct-to-Home), OTT (over-the-top), fiber and a landline connection for just Rs 1099. All of these services are combined for the users under the Airtel Black offering from Airtel. Airtel Black is a bundled or aggregated service from Airtel that is meant to ease the life of consumers. Bundling isn't done to make the services more affordable but to make them more convenient for the customer. Now instead of paying separate bills for different services, the customer can directly pay a single amount for all the services. There are also plans under Airtel Black that come with a postpaid mobile connection. You can check that out as well. For now, we will shift our focus to the Rs 1099 plan. This plan offers almost everything a consumer needs if he/she already has a prepaid mobile connection.




Read More - Jio and Airtel Could Benefit Immensely from mmWave Powered 5G FWA: Qualcomm

Airtel Black Rs 1099 Plan Explained: Why is it a Great Value?

Airtel Black Rs 1099 plan comes with a 200 Mbps broadband plan. It offers 3.3TB of monthly data and a DTH connection which comes with up to Rs 350 worth of TV channels for free. The OTT apps included with it are Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play. You can pay Rs 3300 as advance and you will get the hardware and the installation for free. The advance amount will be settled against your future bills.

Read More - Airtel Suggests Spectrum Swapping to Govt

The benefit of Airtel Black is that customers get a dedicated relationship team to resolve their queries. Further, you can always create your own modified version of the Airtel Black plan. You can decide the kind of benefits and services you need to be bundled with your plan. The best thing about it is that all of the services come under a single bill.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Suman Dutta :

So what? Who cares?

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

rahul_yadav :

Jio Fiber has far better plans for OTT users.

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

Its a better deal for family home setup, not for bachelors. I already use Android tv stick, which is easily…

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

2g only users can shift to BSNL. it seems airtel deliberately making 2G signals weaker. So 2 Only users can…

Vodafone Idea Q2 FY24 Results: See Key Highlights

Cool_Chennai :

Welcome step by Tata Play fiber. Does Jio, ACT and Airtel fiber provide Wifi 6 ready network to homes and…

Tata Play Fiber to Launch WiFi 6-Ready Broadband Network

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments