One claims to have the largest number of 5G base stations operating at 3600 MHz frequency. The operator says this demonstrates its commitment to quality, reliability, speed, and continuous network development and enhancement.

One Claims the Highest 3600 MHz 5G Base Stations in Montenegro
Montenegrin operator, One, claims to have the largest number of 5G base stations operating at 3600 MHz frequency. The operator asserts that its commitment to quality, reliability, speed, and continuous network development and enhancement sets the gold standard for One Montenegro. The 3600 MHz (C-Band) spectrum allows operators to deliver the highest speeds and fastest network response, ensuring the best and true 5G experience for users. To promote this achievement, One has launched its new campaign, "One Says - All for One, 5G for All!"

Also Read: Crnogorski Telekom Launches Montenegro’s First VoWiFi Service




Olympic Network Inspiration

"We are an Olympic network, because just like our handball players, we believe in excellence and break records. The deployment of a record number of base stations at 3600 MHz provides our answer to the needs of the future. Our 5G network pushes the limits of speed and performance, the only one bringing our users a real 5G experience, and setting new standards in the telecommunications industry," One stated.

One Montenegro 5G Network

"For almost three decades, our company has been a leader in technological innovation in Montenegro. Always striving for the future, all this time it is the users and their needs that are the core that drives us to persevere in this race and do our best. That is why we are the Olympic Network of Montenegro. When it comes to this campaign, we found inspiration in our golden lionesses who, just like our 5G network, thanks to their enormous commitment, strength and speed, show that we can count on them even in the most difficult moments," the company stated in an official release.

Also Read: Crnogorski Telekom to Phase Out 3G Network by Year-End for 4G and 5G

Gigabit Speed Records

One said it was the first to introduce Gigabit speeds to Montenegro after commissioning its first 5G base station on 3600 MHz. The company reported achieving record data transfer speeds of 1648 Mbps. Additionally, One claimed that no competitor in the country had managed to reach the speeds it achieved, setting new records.

Also Read: Crnogorski Telekom Launches 5G Network on 3.6 GHz Band

Expanding Coverage

One says it is enhancing the coverage of the 3600 MHz frequency range, which is crucial for providing the best user experience. The telecom company has added a new frequency band at 700 MHz to achieve improved geographical coverage. "The extensive coverage provided by our infrastructure on this specific frequency ensures that our users can rely on us no matter where they are," said One.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

