Crnogorski Telekom Launches Montenegro’s First VoWiFi Service



Montenegrin operator Crnogorski Telekom (CT) has announced the launch of Voice-over-Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service, which the telco claims to be a first in Montenegro. This service enables customers to make voice calls using a Wi-Fi connection in places where the mobile signal is unavailable or weak. The telco recently announced the rollout of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service as well, allowing voice calls over the 4G LTE network.

VoLTE Service Rollout

This VoLTE service rollout follows the completion of a two-year project to implement the technology. With VoLTE, users can simultaneously use the internet while on a call, experience better sound quality, and make calls faster, as highlighted by CT.

Availability and Cost

According to the website, VoLTE and VoWiFi service features are available at no additional charge. However, customers require a smartphone that supports 4G VoLTE and VoWiFi calling to activate the service and experience the technology.

In an official release, CT explained that users will receive an SMS notification when the service is activated, and customers can contact support to have it activated earlier if needed.

Benefits of VoLTE

CT highlighted that VoLTE shortens the call establishment time to only 2 to 3 seconds if both users use VoLTE, and using 4G instead of the 3G network saves the battery of the mobile phone.

Network Upgrades

As reported by TelecomTalk in the first week of October, Crnogorski Telekom has officially announced the phase-out of its 3G network in favour of more advanced technologies like 4G and 5G. CT noted that its 5G network covers over 80 percent of the population, while the 4G network covers 97 percent of the population.