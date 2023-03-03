Express Interest and Invite Airtel Xstream Fiber in These Cities Now

Bharti Airtel, a leading global telecommunications company in India, provides Airtel Xstream Fiber, a high-speed broadband service. With speeds of up to 1 Gbps, Airtel Xstream Fiber offers a reliable and fast internet connection. The service is available in select cities throughout India and includes a range of plans to cater to various usage needs. Bharti Airtel's Airtel Xstream Fiber plans come with unlimited data. As part of its expansion strategy, Airtel Xstream Fiber is set to extend to additional cities soon. However, there are certain cities where customers can express interest and Invite Airtel Xstream Fiber faster. Here's the list of cities where customers can Invite Airtel Xstream Fiber by expressing their interest and fasten up Airtel Xstream Fiber rollout.
Invite Airtel Xstream Fiber to These Cities Now
|Sl. No
|City Name
|Sl. No
|City Name
|Sl. No
|City Name
|1
|Ambejogai
|21
|Igatpuri
|41
|Raigad
|2
|Anpara
|22
|Jajpur Road
|42
|Rajrappa
|3
|Bagbera
|23
|Jassur
|43
|Ramgarh
|4
|Bahrod
|24
|Kalyan
|44
|Rampur
|5
|Bhubaneshwar
|25
|Kancheepuram
|45
|Reckong Peo
|6
|Budhni
|26
|Khamgaon
|46
|Ri Bhoi
|7
|Chalisgaon
|27
|Kotputali
|47
|Samana
|8
|Chandauli
|28
|Mandi
|48
|Shahabad
|9
|Chikhli
|29
|Margaon
|49
|Sinnar
|10
|Deesa
|30
|Mon
|50
|Sonbhadra
|11
|Dehri On Sone
|31
|Mumbra
|51
|Sultanganj
|12
|Dhaulpur
|32
|Nagore
|52
|Sultanpur
|13
|DHOLKA
|33
|Namakkal
|53
|Sultanpur Lodhi
|14
|Dindori
|34
|Nippani
|54
|Taloja
|15
|DindoriMH
|35
|Obra
|55
|Thirumangalam
|16
|Dombivali
|36
|Palampur
|56
|Thiruvallur
|17
|Fatehpur
|37
|Panvel
|57
|Tiruchirappalli
|18
|Ganaur
|38
|Pollachi
|58
|Tiruvannamalai
|19
|Gandhi Nagar
|39
|Portblair
|59
|Tuensang
|20
|Hinganghat
|40
|Pushkar
|60
|Udaipur_NE
|61
|
Udham Singh Nagar
|62
|Umbhraj
|63
|Uran
As of December 31, 2022, Airtel Broadband services are available in 1,140 cities, which represents an increase from 847 cities in the previous year. In the past year, Airtel has expanded its high-speed broadband services through Airtel Xstream Fiber to a total of 293 new cities. Airtel Xstream Fiber will be coming soon to over 150 cities soon.
Entry Level Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan
Airtel Xstream Fiber's entry-level plan (Basic) begins at Rs 499 and provides Unlimited Internet at 40 Mbps, along with Unlimited Local and STD calls via Landline, and Airtel Thanks Benefits. Additionally, Airtel subscribers can access Xstream premium, Wynk, and other features with Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. Furthermore, Airtel includes a complimentary Wi-Fi router with its plans.
With the recent announcement of Airtel 5G Plus services in four cities of Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 141.