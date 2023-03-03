Express Interest and Invite Airtel Xstream Fiber in These Cities Now



Bharti Airtel, a leading global telecommunications company in India, provides Airtel Xstream Fiber, a high-speed broadband service. With speeds of up to 1 Gbps, Airtel Xstream Fiber offers a reliable and fast internet connection. The service is available in select cities throughout India and includes a range of plans to cater to various usage needs. Bharti Airtel's Airtel Xstream Fiber plans come with unlimited data. As part of its expansion strategy, Airtel Xstream Fiber is set to extend to additional cities soon. However, there are certain cities where customers can express interest and Invite Airtel Xstream Fiber faster. Here's the list of cities where customers can Invite Airtel Xstream Fiber by expressing their interest and fasten up Airtel Xstream Fiber rollout.

Invite Airtel Xstream Fiber to These Cities Now

Sl. No City Name Sl. No City Name Sl. No City Name 1 Ambejogai 21 Igatpuri 41 Raigad 2 Anpara 22 Jajpur Road 42 Rajrappa 3 Bagbera 23 Jassur 43 Ramgarh 4 Bahrod 24 Kalyan 44 Rampur 5 Bhubaneshwar 25 Kancheepuram 45 Reckong Peo 6 Budhni 26 Khamgaon 46 Ri Bhoi 7 Chalisgaon 27 Kotputali 47 Samana 8 Chandauli 28 Mandi 48 Shahabad 9 Chikhli 29 Margaon 49 Sinnar 10 Deesa 30 Mon 50 Sonbhadra 11 Dehri On Sone 31 Mumbra 51 Sultanganj 12 Dhaulpur 32 Nagore 52 Sultanpur 13 DHOLKA 33 Namakkal 53 Sultanpur Lodhi 14 Dindori 34 Nippani 54 Taloja 15 DindoriMH 35 Obra 55 Thirumangalam 16 Dombivali 36 Palampur 56 Thiruvallur 17 Fatehpur 37 Panvel 57 Tiruchirappalli 18 Ganaur 38 Pollachi 58 Tiruvannamalai 19 Gandhi Nagar 39 Portblair 59 Tuensang 20 Hinganghat 40 Pushkar 60 Udaipur_NE 61 Udham Singh Nagar 62 Umbhraj 63 Uran

As of December 31, 2022, Airtel Broadband services are available in 1,140 cities, which represents an increase from 847 cities in the previous year. In the past year, Airtel has expanded its high-speed broadband services through Airtel Xstream Fiber to a total of 293 new cities. Airtel Xstream Fiber will be coming soon to over 150 cities soon.

Entry Level Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber's entry-level plan (Basic) begins at Rs 499 and provides Unlimited Internet at 40 Mbps, along with Unlimited Local and STD calls via Landline, and Airtel Thanks Benefits. Additionally, Airtel subscribers can access Xstream premium, Wynk, and other features with Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. Furthermore, Airtel includes a complimentary Wi-Fi router with its plans.

With the recent announcement of Airtel 5G Plus services in four cities of Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 141.