Verizon Showcases 5G Cloud Broadcasting Solution at NAB 2024

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Running on AWS Wavelength Zones Verizon says this solution is a game-changer for the broadcast industry, with the speed from content capture on ice to broadcast going from seconds to milliseconds.

Highlights

  • Ultra-low-latency applications powered by AWS Wavelength Zones.
  • Partnership with NHL leads to live cloud broadcast of sports events.
  • Revolutionizing content delivery and production with Verizon 5G.

Verizon Business is showcasing a 5G demo at the 2024 NAB show, taking place in Las Vegas from April 13 to 17. Verizon will demo a new 5G-enabled cloud broadcasting solution that runs on AWS Wavelength Zones, a mobile edge compute service that delivers ultra-low-latency applications for 5G devices.

5G Cloud Technology Showcase

Verizon says this solution is a game-changer for the broadcast industry, with the speed from content capture on ice to broadcast going from seconds to milliseconds.




Also Read: Verizon Joins Forces With NASA for Live Solar Eclipse Broadcast

"Innovations in production and distribution ultimately highlight the power of our network to content owners like the National Hockey League (NHL)," said Verizon Business. "Through cloud-based content delivery, we’re enabling them to innovate, bringing new views, angles, and experiences for fans worldwide."

Verizon said the television broadcast industry is experiencing a major operational shift with the rise of streaming services, devices, and IP video production tools requiring massive amounts of data to be transferred and processed.

Also Read: Verizon Consumer Connections Report Shows 129 Percent Surge in Mobile Network Traffic

Collaboration Driving Innovation

Earlier, in joint efforts with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the NHL produced their first live-to-air cloud broadcast of the Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals game on March 22. This technology enabled the NHL to broadcast the game through AWS Elemental MediaConnect, a transport service for live video, Verizon said.

Also Read: Verizon Trials vRAN Technologies on Commercial Network With Intel and Samsung

"Live cloud production empowers the NHL to produce high-quality content from virtually anywhere and at practically any scale, using the optimum combination of resources," said AWS. "The speed of Verizon 5G unlocks new opportunities for the continued adoption and deployment of live cloud production across sports and beyond."

During the 2024 NAB show, Verizon will showcase a demo in collaboration with AWS, the NHL, and its partners to create a live cloud production environment, the official release said.

