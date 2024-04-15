Apple Planning to Infuse AI on its Mac with M4 Chips: Report

Apple, a global tech company, is planning to bring the power of AI (artificial intelligence) to its Macs with the introduction of M4 chips. The M3 silicon chip for Macs was announced by Apple in 2023 with the new MacBook Pro – 14 and 16-inch models. In March 2024, Apple brought the regular M3 chips for its MacBook Air 13 and 15-inch models.









While Apple has already mentioned on its blog that M3 chip-powered MacBooks are the ‘World’s Best Consumer Laptop for AI’, the M4 chips will take the experience a notch above (at least, that is what the industry expects).

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is already working on the M4 chips. Firstly, the M4 Pro chip is expected to be announced for the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch models, like what we saw with the M3 Pro chip. Apple could enhance the chip's capabilities to make it suitable for more heavy and complex AI tasks. The M4 chip could be introduced by the company in the fall of 2024. Later in 2025, M4 chips are expected for the MacBook Air.

The rumours of Apple diving deep into bringing AI to its devices have boosted the stock of the company, resulting in the market capital going up by 4.3%, about $112 billion.

AI is the buzzword in the tech industry right now. Its applications surpass just the tech industry and show that it can help people and organisations across sectors. Companies such as NVIDIA and Intel have seen a rise in market value significantly due to the introduction of AI products for customers.

Note that Apple has not mentioned anything officially about the arrival of M4 chips. Apple will likely bring the M4-powered Macs in October or November this year.