OnePlus, OPPO to Bring Google’s Gemini 1.0 Ultra to Smartphones for Richer AI Experience

Highlights

  • OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are going heavy on bringing AI to their devices.
  • OnePlus and OPPO have partnered with Google to bring Gemini 1.0 Ultra to their smartphones.
  • They plan to become the first OEMs to launch the Gemini Ultra platform on smartphones later this year.

oneplus oppo to bring googles gemini 1 0

As we predicted, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are going heavy on bringing AI to their devices. OnePlus and OPPO have partnered with Google to bring Gemini 1.0 Ultra to their smartphones. They plan to become the first OEMs to launch the Gemini Ultra platform on smartphones later this year. Gemini Ultra was announced at Google Cloud Next 24 event and it will launch later in 2024. Gemini Ultra will ensure that consumers get a richer AI (artificial intelligence) experience on their devices.




OnePlus and OPPO are also offering Generative AI models to customers in China, allowing them to generate AI content on the go with devices such as the OnePlus 12 and OPPO Find X7.

Read More - OPPO Find X7 Ultra Gets Support for 5.5G Connectivity

Much recently, OnePlus rolled out the AI Eraser tool for customers globally. It is an AI-powered tool and it allows users to erase unwanted objects from their photos. AI Eraser is just the start for OnePlus and OPPO.

The companies plan to bring more AI-powered features such as summarising news articles, summarising audio, and generating new social media content in the future.

Read More - OnePlus, Realme and OPPO to Have Individual Sales Front Now: Report

AI Eraser is powered by OnePlus and OPPO’s AndesGPT LLM. While such a feature is already present in Google’s Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, it is still a refreshing thing to see OnePlus and OPPO being proactive in their approach to bringing AI features to their devices.

With the introduction of Gemini 1.0 Ultra, OnePlus and OPPO devices would be able to deliver a richer and more extensive AI experience to consumers. It is worth noting that OnePlus and OPPO already use AI and computational mathematics to improve mobile photography along with powering the Trinity Engine, which makes the usage of phones super smooth.

Read More - OnePlus AI Announced: to Start with Eraser Tool

In 2024 we can expect more OEMs to come up with AI features for their devices. Google is likely going to benefit from this as Gemini is the platform that OEMs will leverage as the base to build their features on.

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

