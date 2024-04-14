TRAI Suggests Govt to Provide Funding for New Telecom Products

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Funds under Digital Bharat Nidhi (commonly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund), can be used to support pilot projects, consultancy assistance, or the introduction of telecom services, technologies, and products.

Highlights

  • TRAI has recommended to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that new-age startups or innovators should be helped by providing them with funds.
  • The decision to allocate funds will lie with the authority governing the Digital Bharat Nidhi.
  • TRAI said that the government should immediately adopt and implement a regulatory sandbox in the digital communication sector.

Follow Us

trai suggests govt to provide funding for

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that new-age startups or innovators should be helped by providing them with funds. Some tech, which may not be able to attract private money, may have the potential to bridge the digital divide and bring socio-economic benefits.




Funds under Digital Bharat Nidhi (commonly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund), can be used to support pilot projects, consultancy assistance, or the introduction of telecom services, technologies, and products.

Read More - BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to a Duopolistic Market

“Some innovative products that may have significant potential to bridge digital divide and bring socio-economic advancement to underprivileged sections may not be able to get sufficient funding from market sources,” said TRAI in the consultation paper titled, ‘Encouraging Innovative Technologies, Services, Use Cases, and Business Models through Regulatory Sandbox in Digital Communication Sector.’

The decision to allocate funds will lie with the authority governing the Digital Bharat Nidhi. This move will ensure that innovators in any part of the country can work and bring new technology to the market with sufficient funding and testing to give it a fair chance to succeed and bring a good change in society.

Read More - TRAI Seeks Recommendations for Auction of Spectrum in New Frequency Ranges

TRAI further said that the government should immediately adopt and implement a regulatory sandbox in the digital communication sector. Regulatory sandboxes (RS) allow real-time but regulated access to telecom networks and customer resources to test out new technology more extensively. However, this is not possible with the conventional methods of lab testing and pilots.

Getting access to real network environments and other data of telecom networks to help test the reliability of new applications before bringing them to market will be a major help to the innovators. It will ensure that whenever a technology is released commercially, it comes with the potential to scale and be a success.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

The first two words of the headline is a joke in itself. Let's Talk. When do you allow anyone to…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Faraz :

If customer needs 1 GB per day extra for 28 days.. They would rather recharge extra data plan. How will…

Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs 125 Prepaid Pack

Faraz :

Not for long.. This Desi 4G is already failing. Losses are increasing since decades. Customers and network both is 1/4th…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Good news from USA in telecom service in rural areas.

Mediacom Partners With Tarana to Bring FWA Services to US…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Poland is much ahead compare to lndia in 5g network and FTTH broadband services. 10 gbps broadband connections at very…

Orange Poland Expands Network With New Base Stations in Q1

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments