Tele2 Russia Announces Plans to Rebrand by End of 2024



Russian mobile operator Tele2 Russia has announced plans to stop using the Tele2 brand by the end of 2024. The telco recently announced plans to carry out a rebranding exercise and has already devised a strategy that maintains continuity with the current brand, aimed at seamlessly transitioning from its current brand identity. Tele2 Russia said this move comes as the company decided not to renew its licensing agreement for the existing brand.

Rebranding Strategy

According to the announcement made in early April, Tele2 Russia will come up with a new logo and brand name by the end of 2024, aligning with upholding continuity. A new name is already in development and should ensure continuity with the existing brand, the company said, noting that the Tele2 brand license expires on December 31, 2024.

The last time Tele2 updated the brand was in January 2017, in which the operator changed its slogan and corporate identity.

Tele2 Russia Expands Network

At the end of March 2024, Tele2 reported that it has expanded its LTE coverage to include the new M12 Vostok high-speed highway, connecting regions such as Moscow, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod, Chuvashia, and Tatarstan. Travelers on this toll motorway now enjoy stable voice communication and high-speed mobile internet connectivity from Moscow to Kazan.

To achieve this, Tele2 Russia has installed 80 new base stations while also upgrading existing sites along the route. Additionally, Pilar, a tower company affiliated with Tele2, has built 20 antenna mast structures in the Chuvash Republic to support cellular communication equipment for all operators.

Furthermore, Tele2 Russia said it has begun preparations for tower infrastructure on the M4 Don highway and M11 Neva highway. The tower company Pilar currently manages a portfolio exceeding 19,000 sites across the Russia.