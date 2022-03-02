Apple Event Poster Making Rounds Online is Probably Fake

There’s an Apple event poster that is making rounds online. Most likely, the poster is a fake one as nothing has been updated on the official website of Apple. For the last month, rumours have been flying around that Apple will hold its first event of 2022 on March 8. While the date is only a week far from today, nothing has officially been announced by Apple. Most likely, the company might not have any plans of holding an event right now.

Many Twitter handles have been posting the fake image of the event invite probably made by a fan, and it has led to #AppleEvent trending on Twitter.

Apple Expected to Launch Multiple Products in the First Event of 2022

The first event of Apple for 2022 should bring the iPhone SE 2022 to the market. The company has been reported to be working on a super affordable iPhone for the upcoming event. It is expected to be the most affordable iPhone ever.

The iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 is expected to run on A15 Bionic SoC with iOS 15 out of the box. The device is expected to retain the design of the previous generation of iPhone SE 2020. But along with this, Apple is also expected to launch other products during the event.

If Apple is indeed planning an event, the invites for it should most likely arrive today. If it doesn’t, that would mean there is no Apple event scheduled for March 8 after all. Regardless, from the upcoming event, whenever it may be, we can expect a new iPad Air, a new iPhone SE, and new Macs.

Apple could launch a revamped MacBook Pro with an M2 chipset during the event. Nothing’s been confirmed by the company officially, thus, take all of this information with a pinch of salt. Keep checking Apple’s website for the invite for the event (if there is any).