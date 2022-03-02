RailWire Silently Growing Fiber Broadband Business in India

RailWire, the fiber broadband arm of RailTel is silently and swiftly growing its fiber broadband business in India. RailWire is available in a lot of Indian cities now and is expanding business aggressively but without much marketing. However, according to a statement from the company, it has achieved the milestone of 1 lakh fiber broadband subscribers in the Tamil Nadu region. This is a great number for one internet service provider (ISP) in a particular state.

But the interesting thing about this is that RailWire has grown its fiber broadband business in rural India as well. The company said that out of its achievement in Tamil Nadu, 50% of its customers live in the rural areas of the state. This is a positive sign. It also makes sense because RailTel is expanding its fiber infrastructure in rural and remote India as well to connect Railway stations with the internet.

RailWire Helping Improve Lifestyle of People in Rural India

The company said that the introduction of fiber broadband in rural areas is accelerating the digital progress of India and bringing technological advancement as well as improving the quality of life for people living in these areas, reported PTI.

This will also help businesses online in growing their market size and bring easy and affordable solutions to common problems for people living in the rural and remote parts of Tamil Nadu.

RailWire is also available in almost every state of the country and is trying to reach as many cities as possible. It has over 1650 partners in Tamil Nadu alone which is helping the company in building a customer base in Tier-3 cities.

RailWire said that its fiber broadband services are available in 36 districts out of 37 in Tamil Nadu, which is a big achievement for the company. Despite the presence of JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fibre, the fiber broadband subsidiary of RailTel is doing decent work in capturing the market and acquiring new customers.