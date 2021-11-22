Dish TV Offering Rs 500 Benefit to Users for Limited Time

Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers in India, is offering a Rs 500 benefit to the users. It is an offer that will be applicable for a limited period only. Therefore, if you are a Dish TV user, recharge your account right now to get it. For getting a gift voucher of Rs 500 from Dish TV, users will first have to recharge for Rs 500 or more. Upon the successful completion of recharge, eligible users will receive the Rs 500 gift voucher from Dish TV. But this is not the only recharge offer that is available to the users of Dish TV.

Dish TV Users Can Get Extra Validity on Purchase of Long-Term Plans

To appeal to its subscriber base to go for longer-validity recharges, Dish TV is offering extra days of validity with long-term plans. For recharging with a channel pack for three months and above, users will get seven days of service for free. In the same manner, users going for the 6+ or 12+ months plans will get 15 and 30 days of service from the company for no additional costs.

Further, Dish TV will also offer a free box swap on recharges of 12 months and above. There are more recharge offers available on the website of company. If you don’t currently have subscribed to Dish TV, you can purchase a new connection without any hassle. Dish TV sells connections online, and you can choose from the SD, HD, or Android Set-Top Box (STB) to get started.

The entry-level STB from the company, namely ‘DishNXT’, is an SD STB that is available for a mere price of Rs 1,490. On purchase of this STB, users will get Rs 2,000 worth of vouchers from Coupon Duniya. It is worth noting that the DishNXT STB comes with a warranty of five years.

However, if you can spend marginally more, there’s DishNXT HD STB available for Rs 1,590. It’s better to go for the HD STB for the long run because then, according to your convenience, you can also get HD channel packs which won’t be possible with the SD STB, which is only Rs 100 cheaper.

In case you want to also be able to stream content from over-the-top (OTT) content directly on your TV, you can also go for the DishSMRT HUB that is available for a one-time cost of Rs 2,499. To know more about the specifications and features of all the Dish TV STBs, you can visit the company’s website.