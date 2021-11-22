Airtel Hikes Prepaid Tariffs, Base Plan at Rs 99, Check Details Here

Bharti Airtel has just announced tariff hikes for prepaid plans. The current tariff hikes will help the telco realise its dream of reaching near the Rs 200 average revenue per user (ARPU) mark. Airtel has moved tariffs ahead of Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. It will also pave the way for Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs. The base plan, which came for Rs 79, will now be available for Rs 99. Here’s every detail that you should know about the tariff hikes.

Airtel New Prepaid Tariffs

With the base plan, Airtel has also increased the benefits for the users. The Rs 99 plan (earlier Rs 79) will include Rs 99 worth talktime and 200MB of data.

As evident in the table above, the Rs 149 plan has been bumped up to Rs 179. What’s worth looking at here is that one of the most popular plans from the telco, which was the Rs 598 plan, is now available at Rs 719. The tariff hike is quite steep in percentage.

Even the data vouchers have received a price hike. The Rs 48, Rs 98, and Rs 251 vouchers will now be available for Rs 58, Rs 118, and Rs 301. All the plans will retain their benefits but will now be available at costly prices.

Vodafone Idea will now also be looking to raise tariffs to somewhat similar levels as of Airtel. There’s no saying whether Reliance Jio will do the same or not as Jio is more focused on increasing subscriber market share. As for Airtel, while the subscriber churn rate might increase, but the telco’s ARPU will keep rising.

The new tariffs will be applicable starting November 26, 2021. So users have four days ahead of them so that they can recharge with their favourite plans before the tariff hikes kick in.