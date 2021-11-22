Oppo Reno7 Series Launch Date Confirmed for November 25

Since Oppo has already announced all the smartphones under the Reno6 series for this year, it is time for the company to focus on the next-generation models. Already, we know that Oppo is working on the Reno7 lineup as we have come access a few speculations in the past. Now, the company has officially confirmed that it will take the wraps off the Oppo Reno7 series smartphones on November 25, 2021, in its home market China.

Oppo Reno7 Rumours

Unlike the previous generation models, the Oppo Reno7 is less likely to have a Pro+ model. It is speculated that this top-tier model will be replaced by the Reno7 SE. If this appears to be true, then we can expect the lineup to have three models such as the Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro that will be unveiled in the coming days.

From the existing reports, the upcoming Oppo Reno7 SE smartphone could be launched with a 6.43-inch E3 AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset along with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage space.

For imaging, the Oppo Reno7 could be launched with a triple-camera module at the rear. This camera arrangement is likely to comprise a 64MP primary OmniVision OV64B sensor, an 8MP secondary Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP tertiary portrait lens. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor. A 4300mAh battery is likely to power the smartphone with 65W fast charging support.

Talking about the Oppo Reno7, the smartphone is speculated to arrive with a 6.5-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 1200 SoC, and similar storage aspects as the SE variant. Otherwise, it is tipped to flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Lastly, the Pro variant is said to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The hardware aspects of the smartphone are likely to include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Other aspects that we can expect from the Oppo Reno7 Pro include a triple-camera module with a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP secondary sensor and a tertiary telephoto lens.

Give that their announcement is slated for next week, we can expect these phones to be released in India sometime in early 2022.