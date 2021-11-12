According to reports, Oppo Reno7 Series smartphones are going to be launched in the very near future in China along with the Oppo Pad. Before the official launch of the devices, information on the pricing and specifications of the devices has leaked. It is to be noted that Oppo Reno7, Oppo Reno7 Pro, and Oppo Reno7 SE are the three devices that are going to be part of the series. Recent reports have also surfaced that might suggest the launch of the trio devices in India and their availability.

Specifications of Oppo Reno7 and Oppo Reno7 Pro

The leaks that surfaced online previously suggested that Oppo Reno7 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz refresh rate display and will run on a Dimensity 1200 SoC. The handset might come with a triple rear camera setup which will be led by a 50MP Sony IMX 766 camera with OIS and will also sport a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 2MP black and white portrait lens. The device is also expected to feature a front camera Sony IMX sensor which will be a 32MP selfie camera. It might be backed by a 4500mAh battery which will support a 65W fast charging technology by Oppo.

Oppo Reno7 Pro, however, is expected be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor by Qualcomm. The device might also feature a 6.5-inch 120Hz refresh rate display. The camera specs for the pro variant of the Reno7 series will be slightly different. The pro variant is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX 709 main camera with OIS on the back and complemented by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens along with a 13MP telephoto lens. The selfie camera specs would remain the same and the handset will also feature a 32MP camera. Oppo Reno7 Pro is also expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Pricing and Availability of Oppo Reno 7 Series

According to the latest rumours, India can expect the arrival of the Reno 7 Series in January of 2022. However, it is to be kept in mind, that only the launch of Reno7 and Reno7 Pro is being speculated for Indian markets as there is no clear information on the availability of Reno7 SE. It can also be assumed that since Indian markets expect the device in January of 2022, the Oppo Reno7 Series may witness its China launch at least by December.

As far as pricing of the devices is considered, the rumours suggest that Oppo Reno 7 will be available for CNY 3,499 which amounts to around Rs 40,900, and Oppo Reno 7 Pro will start its pricing at CNY 4,299 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 50,250.