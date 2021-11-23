Airtel Multi Recharge or Prepaid Plan Recharge Queue Details

Bharti Airtel is soon going to increase tariffs of its prepaid plans. Not all the plans are going to see a price revision, but almost every popular plan is going to see a price hike on November 26, 2021. To save yourself from recharging with the prepaid plans with increased price, you can recharge now and queue the plans for future use.

Users can recharge in advance for up to 730 days. The new plan will come into effect once your current plan’s validity expires.

Airtel Prepaid Plan Queuing or Multiple/Advance Recharge Terms and Conditions

Like everything, there are a few things that you should keep in mind before recharging with multiple plans. If you are on an unlimited daily data prepaid plan from Airtel, you can recharge with any of the unlimited daily data prepaid plans offered by the telco. But the additional plans can only be queued up till 730 days.

If you are not in an unlimited daily data prepaid plan, then recharging with one for the future will not work in the way you want. So before going ahead with the recharge, it would be better to talk with the customer care team of the company for your respective telecom circle.

Airtel has mentioned on the website that recharging now would allow you to save up to 20% as the price hike that will come into effect will make the new plans up to 20% costlier. The telco has also mentioned that recharging now would not affect the validity of your current plan. The new plan will only start working after the current plan expires.

Airtel is allowing up to 730 days of advance recharge which means that you can recharge for up to 2 years in advance. If you want to know about which plans are getting a price hike and what will be their new price, kindly click here.

Further, if you want to know about the prepaid plans you can recharge with before the tariff hikes come into effect, please click here.