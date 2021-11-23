WhatsApp Working to Enhance Audio Playback Feature

WhatsApp is developing many new features that are quite interesting and enhance the experience of users. In a recent development, it looks like the developer team is improving the experience of the already implemented features. One such feature that is all set to get an improvement is the playback speeds for voice notes. The ability to play voice notes using various playback speeds was quite a success. It was released on the WhatsApp Android Beta 2.21.9.10 and WhatsApp iOS beta 2.21.90.11 versions.

WhatsApp Audio Playback Speed Feature

Now, the instant messaging app is working on a new version of the feature, which will make it compatible to adjust the speeds of audio messages. For the uninitiated, the audio messages are forwarded voice notes. Until now, if you forward a voice note, it is not possible to adjust the playback speed of the same as it will not have the playback speed button. Now, the upcoming feature will bring this capability to users via a future update.

A report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo has hinted at an upcoming feature that will include a playback speed button to the forwarded voice notes aka audio messages. The feature was spotted in a recent beta update of iOS and is under development right now. We can expect it to make its way to the upcoming versions of WhatsApp beta for Android as well.

Another WhatsApp Feature On Works

This feature has come to light after the recent speculation regarding another new WhatsApp capability under testing - Reaction Notifications. This feature is being tested on the Android beta version of the app. Previously, there was a way to manage reaction notifications on iOS but the same is now making its way to the Android version as well.

The report shared a screenshot shared by the report also showed that the feature to react to messages will be available in the future. This feature will let users manage reaction notifications for both individual messages and groups. We are yet to know when exactly this feature will be rolled out to users of WhatsApp and a stable update is expected to bring this to all users.