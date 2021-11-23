Airtel Prepaid Plans to Recharge With Before Tariff Hikes Kick In

If you are worried about the prepaid tariff hikes from Bharti Airtel burning huge holes in your pocket, there is still time for you to get the recharge done for a lesser amount. Note that the tariff hikes haven’t kicked in yet. Airtel has said that the price revision of the prepaid tariffs will come into effect from November 26, 2021. Until that period, Airtel users can recharge with prepaid plans that cost less now and be safe from future tariffs.

Airtel Prepaid Plans to Look at Before Tariff Hikes Come into Effect

Multiple prepaid plans of the telco will see a change in their price. Click here if you want to check the complete details about the price revision.

It would be better if you went with the long-term prepaid recharge options in case you want to avoid recharging with increased tariffs any time soon.

If you are someone who likes using the 84 days (medium-term) or the 365 days (long-term) plans, here are your options.

Airtel 84 Days Plans to Recharge With Before Tariff Hikes

Bharti Airtel is changing the tariffs of three 84 days validity prepaid plans. These plans currently cost Rs 379, Rs 598, and Rs 698 but will cost Rs 455, Rs 719, and Rs 839 after the tariff revision on November 26, 2021.

The Rs 379 plan (later available for Rs 455) offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 6GB of total data. The Rs 598 plan (later available for Rs 719) comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. Lastly, the Rs 698 plan (later available for Rs 839) offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. All of these plans also bundle Airtel Thanks benefits.

Airtel 365 Days Plans to Recharge With Before Tariff Hikes

Airtel has also revised the benefits of two-year-long validity prepaid plans worth Rs 1498 and Rs 2498. The new price of these plans will be Rs 1799 and Rs 2999, respectively. There are no changes in the benefits offered by these plans, but only the prices will change.

Airtel offers a Rs 1498 plan (later available for Rs 1799) with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 24GB of total data. While with the Rs 2498 plan (later available for Rs 2999), Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. Both these plans also bundle Airtel Thanks benefits.

Even if you have an active plan, you can recharge in advance, and the plan will be queued up for you. As soon as your current plan expires, the next plan will start working.

Note - You can queue up to 730 days with an unlimited daily data prepaid plan.