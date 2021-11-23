Broadband Plans with 50 Mbps Speed for Moderate Data Consumption



Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been witnessing a surge in competition when it comes to providing plans that are most suitable for their users. Every company looks to provide various plans and offers that will attract more customers. Users have different needs for broadband plans depending upon their internet consumption. ISPs provide broadband plans from low internet speed such as 30 Mbps to high-speed internet such as 1 Gbps which depends on the type of the user. However, in this article, we are going to have a look at the 50 Mbps plans provided by the two ISPs that are suitable for users who have moderate data consumption.

50 Mbps Plans from Hathway

India’s one of the well-known Internet Service Providers, Hathway, offers two variations of the 50 Mbps broadband plan. The broadband service provided by Hathway allows users to seamlessly surf through the internet on multiple devices. The first plan offered is the New HD Elite plan from Hathway which provides broadband connection with 50 Mbps speed. There’s no FUP limit set on this plan and users can enjoy truly unlimited data. Users can get access to this plan for three months at Rs 2,550, for six months at Rs 5,100, and for 12 months at Rs 10,200.

The second variation of the 50Mbps plan offered by Hathway comes at a three-month price tag of Rs 2,100. Users can also get the six-month plan at Rs 4,200 and a yearly plan for Rs 8,400. This plan comes with a FUP limit of 500GB beyond which users get 2 Mbps of internet speed. It is to be noted that Hathway doesn’t provide any monthly plan when it comes to a broadband connection and the above plans are for the city of Mumbai.

50 Mbps Plan from Tata Sky Broadband

Another Indian Internet Service Provider that offers a 50 Mbps broadband connection is Tata Sky Broadband. Tata Sky is one of the key players in the market and has always been coming up with plans according to the needs of the users. The only 50 Mbps plan from Tata Sky can be availed at a three-month price of Rs 2,097. Users can get the plan for six months at Rs 3,300 and for a year at Rs 6,000. Tata Sky usually offers monthly offers for its broadband plans but it is not the same in this case. The FUP limit on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB, post which, users get 3 Mbps of internet speed.