Soundcore Select Pro Portable Speaker Launched for Rs 7,999

Soundcore Select Pro, a new portable speaker from the company has been launched in India today. This new speaker is touted to get the power from a 6700mAh battery that can deliver a total playback time of up to 16 hours. It features a couple of customised drivers and four passive radiators. The overall audio output of up to 30W alongside the BassUp Technology of Soundcore. There is IPX7 certification which ensures water resistance and is said to be submersible.

The Soundcore Select Pro speaker is equipped with LED lights. These LED lights will blink and dance as per the music that is played on the speaker. The Soundcore portable speaker can connect to any device via Bluetooth v5.0.

Soundcore Select Pro Features And Price

The Soundcore Select Pro has been launched at a price point of Rs 7,999 and is up for sale via the e-commerce retailer Flipkart. The Soundcore portable speaker has been launched only in a Black variant and it comes with 18 months of warranty. During the festive season sale, the e-commerce giant has many offers on the Soundcore Select Pro. It offers a portable speaker with a no-cost EMI wherein it costs Rs 2,667 per month. Also, buyers will get a free 6 months of Gaana Plus subscription. So, if you are interested in buying this speaker, then here are the specs of the speaker lined up for you.

The Soundcore Select Pro lets users customise the equaliser settings via the Soundcore app on Android and iOS devices. There is a USB Type-C port and users can charge their smartphones with the PowerIQ charge out technology. It has the PartyCast feature that synchronises light and audio across multiple Soundcore speakers and connects them together.

The speaker is fully waterproof with an IP-X7 rating, making it a perfect pick for pool and beach parties. Prior to the launch of this speaker, the Soundcore Select Pro by Anker, the company has launched a wide range of party speakers in the country. These include Soundcore Flare+, Rave Neo, and Rave Mini. Notably, the Rave series has been a bestseller since its launch.