WindTre TDD 5G Network Reaches 70 Percent Population Coverage in Italy

Reported by Srikapardhi

WindTre has expanded its 5G TDD network coverage to reach over 70 percent of Italy's population, with 95.9 percent population coverage in 5G FDD DSS mode.

Highlights

  • WindTre 5G TDD network coverage now reaches over 70 percent of Italy's population.
  • WindTre 5G FDD DSS mode covers 95.9 percent of the population.
  • WindTre's 5G FWA service has expanded to include Sardinia.

Italian operator WindTre has expanded its 5G TDD (Time Division Duplex) network coverage to reach over 70 percent of the country's population. In March, as reported by TelecomTalk, WindTre's 5G TDD coverage was just over 67 percent of the population. This network expansion occurred following the announcement of the 'Zefiro Net' Joint Venture (JV) between Iliad Italia and WindTre in January. For more information about the Zefiro Net JV between Iliad and WindTre, you can read the linked story below.

Also Read: WindTre 5G TDD Coverage Now Reaches 67.2% Of Population




WindTre 5G Network Expansion

According to WindTre's website, the new WindTre Network covers 99.7 percent of the population in 4G and 95.9 percent in the 5G network. WindTre states that it has achieved 95.9 percent population coverage in 5G FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) mode and 70 percent population coverage in 5G TDD mode with overlapping coverage.

WindTre 5G Network Technology

WindTre has deployed 5G NSA technology, and its 5G network utilizes advanced technologies, including 5G NR in DSS mode on the FDD frequencies at 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz (5G FDD DSS), as well as 5G NR on the 3600 MHz TDD band.

5G DSS technologies allow the same FDD spectrum to be dynamically used in shared mode for both 4G and 5G Connections, while the 5G TDD technology is specifically reserved for 5G service only.

Also Read: WindTre Expands 5G FWA Service to Four More Regions of Italy

WindTre 5G FWA Service

According to the information available on the website, WindTre's 5G FWA service has also expanded to include Sardinia, which was not listed on the website when TelecomTalk reported the developments back in June 2023. Now, WindTre's 5G FWA service is available in Piedmont, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Marche, Campania, Sardinia, and Sicily in Italy.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

