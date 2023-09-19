Orange Expands 5G Network to Galati, Romania



Orange Romania has announced the expansion of its 5G/5G+ network to Galati, Romania, providing Orange users with access to lightning-fast speeds and the best technology that the Orange network offers. In its statement, Orange Romania announced that starting last Friday, Orange users in Galati can benefit from the ultra-fast 5G+ network, which offers speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, and also take advantage of a special promotion.

Special Promotions for Orange Users

Customers can now enjoy a discount of 100 euros (originally 40 euros) when purchasing a 5G phone through Orange's Buy-Back 5G program. Additionally, Orange announced that select subscription plans, including Fun 11, Smart Plus 15, Smart Plus 20, and Smart Plus 25, now come with a 20 percent discount throughout the contract period.

Wider 5G Coverage Across Romania

With the addition of Galati to 5G Coverage, Orange 5G/5G+ network now covers 38 cities throughout Romania, including key locations such as Arad, Bacau, Baia Mare, Brasov, Braila, Bucharest, Craiova, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi, Miercurea Ciuc, Sibiu, Suceava, Oradea, Timisoara and Targu Mures, as well as various localities in Ilfov county and popular mountain and summer resorts.

Cities with 100 Percent 5G Coverage

Moreover, Orange also announced that the number of cities with 100 percent 5G coverage continues to rise, enhancing the accessibility of high-speed connectivity. These cities include Arad, Baia Mare, Bucharest, Miercurea-Ciuc, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, and Targu Mures.

Orange Romania said to experience Orange's 5G+ network, which offers speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, an Orange 5G+ subscription and a compatible device are required. With these speeds, Orange users in Romania will be able to enjoy a similar experience to that provided by fibre optic internet.

Orange 5G/5G+ network promises to bring enhanced connectivity and digital opportunities to Galati and beyond, fostering innovation and economic growth in the region.