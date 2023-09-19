Five Must-Watch Hollywood Action Films on OTT



While 2022 marked the year when the movie industry adapted to its new normal, 2023 promises a lineup of big-budget releases. It's remarkable that both Hollywood and Bollywood have a plethora of exciting movies in store. Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic journey as we present five must-watch Hollywood action films available on OTT platforms. These blockbuster hits promise high-octane thrills and unforgettable entertainment.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

When it premiered in 2017, this film, a dynamic collaboration between Bollywood princess Deepika Padukone and Hollywood legend Vin Diesel, garnered a plethora of positive reviews. Vin Diesel, renowned for his portrayal of the iconic agent Xander Cage, embarks on an adrenaline-pumping mission where time proves to be his greatest adversary. In his pursuit of the enigmatic and perilous artifact known as the Pandaara box, he must outpace the relentless ticking of the clock, setting the stage for a high-stakes cinematic adventure. This movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Avengers: Endgame

The grand cinematic spectacle known as "Avengers: Endgame" serves as the culmination of "The Infinity Saga's" epic narrative. The surviving Avengers and their steadfast allies unite in this historic film to thwart the catastrophic aftermath of Thanos' devastating snap, as depicted in "Infinity War," which left the universe in ruins. Yet, their heroic endeavors also serve as a central theme in this action-packed film, raising questions about the enduring consequences of the fierce battles fought by Earth's mightiest heroes. This movie is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Extraction

In the heart-pounding Netflix thriller 'Extraction,' Chris Hemsworth steals the spotlight as Tyler Rake, a legendary figure in modern action films and a battle-hardened mercenary for hire. It's intriguing that this cinematic masterpiece has a sequel to further captivate audiences, as it expands beyond a single installment. What truly distinguishes this movie are its spectacular sequences, characterized by meticulous choreography and skilled camerawork. These scenes often leave viewers on the edge of their seats, providing an unexpected and thrilling viewing experience that entices them to return for more. This movie is available on Netflix.

Mission Impossible Franchise

Tom Cruise's portrayal of Ethan Hunt in the original "Mission: Impossible" film in 1996 was instrumental in rejuvenating a film franchise. Hunt is a member of the fictional spy organization known as the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) in this captivating series. This initial chapter marked the beginning of an immensely popular film series that has spanned an incredible 25 years and is now entering its double-digit installments. The daring and relentless character of Hunt remains the central focus throughout the entire series. While portraying the same character for over two decades is undeniably a remarkable achievement, Tom Cruise's unwavering dedication to the role makes the extraordinary seem routine. You can watch it on Netflix.

Uncharted

In "Uncharted," based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation video game series, Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland portray an experienced treasure hunter and his young apprentice. These intrepid explorers embark on a perilous adventure in pursuit of hidden riches that would astonish even Indiana Jones, in a tale reminiscent of "National Treasure," but with more mid-air action and fewer historical mysteries to unravel. You can watch it on Sony Liv.

Don't miss out on these cinematic gems, and get ready for a year filled with heart-pounding action and unforgettable adventures. Grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot, and let the excitement unfold on your favorite streaming platforms.