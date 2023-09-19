JioFiber Can Help You Replace Your Traditional Set-Top Box

JioFiber, India's largest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services provider can be a perfect choice in case you want to replace your traditional Set-Top Box (STB). Many users in India might want to stop paying for linear TV services as they can watch all the content they want through OTT (over-the-top) platform subscriptions. Most of the TV shows, news, sports and movies are available on OTT services today. Thus, keeping an Android STB won't make sense for many. While Android STBs let you watch OTT content, to keep the STB active, you need to keep recharging with minimum-priced channel packs.









However, with JioFiber, if you go for any plan that is priced at Rs 999 or more, you can simply claim a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) which is not meant for linear TV channels, but only for OTT platforms.

Why JioFiber OTT Plans are Worth it?

The thing with JioFiber's OTT plans is that they come with not one, not two, and not three, but more than a dozen OTT subscriptions for users. Whether you want access to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, or any other major OTT platform, there's a chance that you will get it via the broadband plans of JioFiber.

All of these OTT subscriptions are bundled with your broadband plan and the STB is already free. Thus, you don't even need to purchase any OTT subscriptions. All you need to do is pay for the internet plan and enjoy TV viewing for free. JioFiber's services are already available in almost all the major towns and cities in the country. The telco is rapidly expanding the reach of its services to parts of India where users can't enjoy a seamless internet experience at affordable costs.

For areas where fiber would be hard to deploy, Jio will be offering Jio AirFiber. It is the first 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) product that is slated to launch on September 19, 2023.